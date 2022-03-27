हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Amarnath yatra 2022 to commence from June 30 in Jammu and Kashmir

This year, the pilgrimage to the Himalayan cave shrine of Amarnath located at a height of 3,880 metres in south Kashmir will be 43-day long. 

Amarnath yatra 2022 to commence from June 30 in Jammu and Kashmir
File Photo

New Delhi: The annual Amaranth Yatra will commence from June 30 this year with strict adherence to Covid-19 protocols, Office of Lt. Governor of Jammu & Kashmir said on Sunday (March 27). 

This year the yatra to the Himalayan cave shrine located at a height of 3,880 metres in south Kashmir will be 43-day long and as per tradition, it will conclude on the day of Raksha Bandhan. 

The decision to schedule the annual pilgrimage to the shrine of Amarnath was taken at a meeting of the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board chaired by Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, PTI reported. 

“Today chaired Board meeting of Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board. The 43-day holy pilgrimage will commence on 30th June with all covid protocols in place & culminate, as per the tradition, on the day of Raksha Bandhan. We had in-depth discussion on various issues also on upcoming Yatra,” Sinha tweeted. 

The Amarnath yatra was cancelled midway in 2019 before the abrogation of Article 370 in August that year. For the last two years due to the coronavirus pandemic, a symbolic yatra was observed. 

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday logged 15 fresh Covid cases that pushed the caseload to 4,53,652, officials said. With no new fatality, the death toll stood at 4,750.
Notably, fifteen of the 22 districts in J&K did not report any new Covid infections. The Union Territory has 138 active cases currently. 

(With agency inputs)

