Amid coronavirus COVID-19 spread, India requests US to extend H-1B visas for its stranded citizens

New Delhi: India has requested the US govt to extend the validity of H-1B and other visas for Indians stranded in the country due to coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. With fears of US economy heading for a big slump, H-1B holders could not only lose job but won't even be entitled to any unemployment benefits either.

The matter was taken by Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan sharing with US Deputy Secretary of State Stephen E Biegun on April 8 (Wednesday). According to sources, India is "closely monitoring the related developments."

During the talks between FS Vardhan and US Deputy Secretary of State, both discussed ways to enhance cooperation to counter and control the pandemic including "through the development of novel therapies and prophylactics against COVID-19 and ensuring the availability of essential medicines, diagnostic & medical equipment, and sharing of best practices/information", said sources.

If the employer terminates the contract of an H-1B holder employee, the employee needs to find new employment within 60 days to retain their H-1B status. But so far there has been no order from the US government asking employers to terminate services of H-1B visa holders.

With fears of unemployment in the US, news has been going around that Indians with H-1B visa might be impacted. Almost 10 million US citizens have filed for unemployment allowance which has been the larger trend and not specific to Indians. Also due to the lockdown, renewal is delayed and with US economy contracting people may be retrenched. Indians constitute the maximum percentage of H-1B visa holders in the US.

US and India have been having a high-level engagement since the pandemic broke out. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump spoke on April 4 and EAM S Jaishankar had spoken with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo April 6.