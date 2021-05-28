हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Black fungus

Andhra Pradesh: Black fungus cases jumps to 808, state records 229 fresh new infections

Andhra Pradesh reported 229 fresh infections of  Black fungus in a day, taking the total caseload to 808.

Andhra Pradesh: Black fungus cases jumps to 808, state records 229 fresh new infections
Photo courtesy: PTI

Amaravati: The gross number of Mucormycosis (Black Fungus) cases went up to 808 in Andhra Pradesh on Friday (May 28) as 229 were reported afresh in a day.

But lack of sufficient stock of medicine to treat the affected patients has become a cause for concern, officials of the Health Department told Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during a review meeting on COVID-19 on Friday evening.

So far, the Centre sent 5,200 liposomal Amphotericin-B injections to the state, but that was not even 10 per cent of the requirement, a release from the CMO quoted the officials as telling the Chief Minister.

The Chief Minister said at least 40,000 injections would be required in a week, based on the caseload. Since the injections were not available in the required quantity, he asked the health officials to look into alternatives. He asked them to coordinate with pharma companies and procure medicines for Black Fungus, the release said.

Meanwhile, the government has so far identified 78 children orphaned by a coronavirus in different districts. Of the 78, 10 children have given Rs 10 lakh each, as announced by the government.

The Rs 10 lakh would be deposited in a bank till the child attains the age of 25 years and the monthly interest could be used to meet the regular needs. The other children would also be soon paid the amount, the officials told the Chief Minister.

(inputs from agency)

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
