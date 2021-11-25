हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Hathras gang-rape

'Anti-Dalit and anti-women stance of BJP govt should be exposed': Akhilesh Yadav

"It is an appeal to the residents of Uttar Pradesh, the SP and its allies to observe 'Hathras Ki Beti Memorial Day' on the 30th of every month and recall the inhumane manner in which the BJP government in the state got the body of the rape victim burnt on 30-9-20," Yadav tweeted in Hindi.

&#039;Anti-Dalit and anti-women stance of BJP govt should be exposed&#039;: Akhilesh Yadav
Image credit: ANI

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday (November 25)  said the 30th of every month should be observed in memory of the Hathras gang-rape victim, and that the "anti-Dalit and anti-women" stance of the BJP government should be "exposed".

A 19-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped by four men at a village in Hathras on September 14 last year. After her condition deteriorated, she was referred to Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital where she breathed her last, a fortnight after the incident.

Her family members and villagers had alleged that the police forcibly took away her body and cremated it in the middle of the night.

"It is an appeal to the residents of Uttar Pradesh, the SP and its allies to observe 'Hathras Ki Beti Memorial Day' on the 30th of every month and recall the inhumane manner in which the BJP government in the state got the body of the rape victim burnt on 30-9-20," Yadav tweeted in Hindi. "The anti-Dalit and anti-women stance of the BJP should be exposed," he said.

A villager had alleged that the police did not heed their request to cremate the body during the day and the men in khaki forcibly held the cremation by themselves at night.

Local police officers, however, had said the cremation was carried out as per the wishes of the victim's family.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Hathras gang-rapeUttar PradeshBJPAkhilesh YadavSP
Next
Story

NIA files chargesheet against BKI terrorist for planning terror acts in India

Must Watch

PT31M33S

Picture of UP is changing under the leadership of CM Yogi, says PM Modi