AP EAPCET: The Andhra Pradesh Engineering Agricultural and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET) 2022 counselling process will commence from August 22. The EAPCET 2022 application process will commence on August 22, a total of 1.73 lakh (1,73,572) qualified candidates can apply online on the official website- cets.apsche.ap.gov.in till August 30, as per reports. The document verification process will be held from August 23 to 31, and the seat allotment process from September 6.

AP EAPCET 2022 Counselling: Here is how To Apply

Open the website sche.ap.gov.in and click on ‘EAPCET-2021 ADMISSIONS’

Click on the ‘Registration form’ link

Enter into the registration form by using EAPCET hall ticket number and date of birth

Registration form with all the basic information is displayed, verify all the details

Pay the registration fee

Once the payment is successful, click on the print button and take a print out of the form.

Earlier, the AP EAPCET results were released on July 26; the engineering stream pass rate was 89.12%. Sree Venkateswara College of Engineering, Sri Vasavi Institute of Engineering and Technology, Sri Vidya Niketan Engineering College, Sri Venkatesa Perumal College of Engineering and Technology, Sir Vishveshwaraiah Institute of Science and Technology, Tirumala Engineering College, and Visvodaya Engineering College are a few of the institutions taking part in the AP EAPCET.