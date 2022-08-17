NEET UG 2022 LIVE UPDATES: NEET Answer key expected TODAY, Results to be out SHORTLY at neet.nta.nic.in- Check latest updates here
NEET 2022 answer key is expected to be released today, August 17, candidates can download the answer key at neet.nic.in.
NEET UG 2022 LIVE: National Testing Agency, NTA is expected to release the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET 2022 answer key soon. As per the latest media reports, NEET 2022 answer key by NTA will be released today, August 17 and NEET results will be out on August 21. Official answer key would be released on the official website neet.nta.nic.in. Along with answer key, NTA will also release the NEET OMR sheet of candidates who appeared in the NEET UG 2022 exam. Candidates will be able to calculate their NEET scores before the NEET 2022 results are announced officially. however, candidates must notice that the NTA has not made any official announcement about the release date of the NEET answer key yet and an official notification is awaited.
This year over 18 lakh students appeared for the NEET UG entrance examination for admission in MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BSMS, BUMS, BHMS and other UG medical courses in approved and recognized Medical, Dental, AYUSH and other Colleges, deemed Universities, Institutes like AIIMS and JIPMER in India.
NEET 2022 Answer Key PDF
NEET 2022 Answer Key PDF will be made available on neet.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in. Students may please note that NEET Answer Key PDF can also be downloaded by them to cross-check the answers.
NEET answer key 2022: How to raise objections
The window to raise objections will be activated on neet.nta.nic.in after the answer key is released. There is a fee to raise objections. NTA will only accept objections raised online, following the prescribed process. Feedback send offline, by post, will not be accepted.
NEET Result: Cut off of 2021
The cut-off last year was between 720 and 138 for general category applicants, and between 137 and 108 for SC, ST, and OBC candidates.
NEET 2022: UG Results Shortly
Around 18 lakh candidates took the medical entrance exam this year and are now waiting for answer keys and results.
NEET UG result 2022: Exam Mode
NEET UG examination was held in pen and paper mode in a single shift, from 2 pm to 5:20 pm.
NEET UG 2022: Cut-off
NEET 2022 cut off as per the categories is released soon after the result is declared. Candidates meeting the NEET 2022 cut-off as per their category are declared qualified in the exam. NEET answer key and result is expected to be released soon.
NEET UG result 2022: Exam centres
NTA conducted the NEET exam at 3,570 centres in 497 Indian cities and 14 overseas cities.
NEET UG 2022: Percentile
To pass the NEET Exam, candidates belonging to the general category have to pass with a minimum 50 percentile and the candidates belonging to the SC/ST/OBC category have to pass with minimum 40 percentile.
NEET result 2022: Rechecking
No. There is no provision for candidates to apply for re-checking of NEET result. However, it can be challenged in a court of law.
NTA NEET UG 2022: Results
NEET UG 2022 Answer key is expected to be released today, results are expected to be out on 21 August.
NTA NEET Answer Key 2022
NTA NEET Answer Key 2022 will have the tentative answers to all the questions that came in this year's NEET UG 2022 exam. The answers will be tentative as NTA would also open the objection window where candidates can submit objections, if any. Both the window and the answer key will be available on neet.nta.nic.in
NEET UG 2022: Websites to download answer key
neet.nta.nic.in
nta.ac.in
NEET Answer Key 2022:Steps to download answer key
Visit the official website - neet.nta.nic.in.
On the homepage, click on the link that reads, 'NEET 2022 Answer Key.'
Enter your login details, as asked.
Your NEET UG answer key will be displayed on your screen.
NEET UG 2022: Answer Key
NEET UG 2022 Answer key is expected TODAY, 17 August, stay tune for further updates.
