AP ECET Counselling 2022: APSCHE registrations end TODAY at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in- Here’s how to apply

AP ECET Counselling 2022: Andhra Pradesh Engineering Entrance Test, AP ECET Counselling 2022 is currently underway and is being conducted by the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, APSCHE. Candidates can now pay the online processing fee and finish their registrations on the official website - cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. To give AP ECET results 2022 students a chance at admissions, AP ECET Counselling 2022 registrations are being held. Candidates should be aware that the web choices facility will be open to everyone starting tomorrow, September 10, 2022, after registrations have ended today.

Everyone is reminded that completing the AP ECET web choices is crucial since it will enable them to enrol in the institute and course of their choice. Candidates must be careful to fill out choices in the correct order. ALSO READ: NBE FMGE 2022 exam schedule RELEASED, Apply for December exam from TODAY

AP ECET Counselling 2022: Here’s how to apply

- Candidates must visit the official website of Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test- cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

- On the homepage, click on the Online Registrations and Fee Payment link.

- A new page would open where you have to register yourself, pay the fees and then log in using the credentials generated.

- Fill out the AP ECET application form for counselling by giving all details.

- Upload the documents, cross-check the information and click on submit.

- After submitting, download and print a copy of the AP ECET counselling form for future reference.

Please take note that candidates will no longer be able to submit applications for the AP ECET Counseling 2022 after today. They will be limited to finishing the admissions procedure. The dates for the admissions procedure will also be announced later, along with the results of the AP ECET Counselling Seat Allotment.