NBE FMGE 2022 exam schedule RELEASED, Apply for December exam from TODAY at nbe.edu.in- Check schedule here
NBE FMGE 2022: NBE has released the FMGE December 2022 exam schedule online on the official website - nbe.edu.in. Candidates can apply for FMGE Dec exam from 3 pm today - September 9, 2022, scroll down for more details.
NBE FMGE 2022: National Board of Examinations, Foreign Medical Graduate Examination or NBE FMGE 2022 exam schedule has been released online today, September 9, 2022. The FMGE December 2022 exam application is now open on the official website, nbe.edu.in. The whole program is available here. The December 2022 version of the NBE FMGE exam will be available. Candidates are advised that December 4, 2022 has been set aside for everyone to take the FMGE Dec 2022 exam. At numerous testing locations across the nation, it will be conducted on a computer-based platform.
Additionally, registration for the FMGE December exam will start at 3 PM today afternoon in accordance with the schedule. The deadline for candidates to complete and submit these FMGE application forms is September 29, 2022. ALSO READ: ICAR AIEEA UG Admit Card 2022 likely TODAY at icar.nta.nic.in- Here’s how to download
NBE FMGE December 2022: Complete schedule
|Events
|Details
|FMGE December 2022 registrations
|September 9, 2022 (Today) at 3 pm
|Last date to apply for FMGE
|September 29, 2022
|FMGE 2022 Exam date
|December 4, 2022
|FMGE Admit Card 2022
|To be announced later
|FMGE Dec Result 2022
|December 30, 2022
|Official website
|nbe.edu.in, natboard.edu.in
NBE FMGE December 2022; download the official notice here
"Please refer to the Information Bulletin at NBEMS website https://nbe.edu.in (9th September 2022 and forwards) for eligibility criteria, fee structure, scheme of examination, and other data," the NBE FMGE December 2022 exam notice said
