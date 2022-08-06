AP LAWCET Result 2022: Andhra Pradesh Law Common Entrance Test, AP LAWCET Results 2022 were declared on Friday (August 5). Candidates can now check their AP LAWCET Results and AP PGLCET results on the official website - cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. Candidates must notice that the AP LAWCET answer key and PGLCET answer keys were already released and the final result has been prepared on the basis of objections raised by the candidates who appeared in the exam.

Steps to download AP LAWCET result 2022 or AP PG LCET results

Visit the official website at AP LAW CET at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

On the homepage, AP LAWCET tab

On the newly opened window click on "Result"

Enter the login details like LAWCET registration number0 and Hall Ticket number

Submit and your AP LAWCET Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen

Check your scorecard and keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

The detailed schedule of AP LAWCET Counselling will be announced soon, candidates must keep the copy of their AP LAWCET Results 2022 safe for the same.