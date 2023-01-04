AP SSC Board Exam 2023 timetable RELEASED at bse.ap.gov.in- Direct link to check here

AP SSC exam 2023: The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) has released the date sheet for the 2023 Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examinations. Candidates who will be taking the class 10 tests can view the schedule on the BSEAP's official website, bse.ap.gov.in. The BSEAP SSC exams will be held between April 3 and April 18. The exams will be held in one shift from 9:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. According to the test schedule, the first SSC exam in 2023 will be of first language (group-A) and first language paper-I. (composite course). The second language exam will be held on April 6, followed by the English exam on April 8. The mathematics exam is scheduled for April 10, the science exam for April 13, and the social studies exam for April 15.

The final exam will be of OSSC main language paper-II (Sanskrit, Arabic, and Persian) and SSC vocational course on April 18. (theory). According to BSEAP, “all the academic course subjects/papers are common for both SSC Academic Course and OSSC Course candidates.”

AP SSC Board exam datasheet 2023: Here’s how to download

Step – 1 View the official website of the Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP).

Step – 2 On the homepage, click on ‘SSC Public Examinations 2023 – Time Table’.

Step – 3 The pdf document of the class 10 date sheet will be displayed on your screen.

Step – 4 Check the dates properly and download the schedule for future reference.

Students must ensure that they are answering the correct mix of question papers in the 2023 SSC examination, or their results will be invalidated. All students must report to their respective exam centre only. If a candidate presents at the incorrect examination centre, his or her performance will be cancelled. To prevent the last-minute rush, students should arrive at the examination centre well before the allotted time.