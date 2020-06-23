Army Chief General MM Naravane visits Leh, interacts with injured soldiers at military hospital

New Delhi: Army Chief General MM Naravane interacts with soldiers at Military Hospital, Leh during his two-day visit to Eastern Ladakh. Prior to his visit, the Army chief held discussions with all the commanders in Delhi.

After reaching Leh, General Naravane first visited the Military Hospital to meet soldiers, who were injured during the violent clashes at the Galwan Valley in the eastern Ladakh on June 15 night.

He was then given detailed information about the position of Indian and Chinese troops on the ground, besides the meeting held between the Chinese Army on Monday.

Taking to the twitter, Indian Army said, "General MM Naravane #COAS interacting with our gallant soldiers at Military Hospital, Leh during his two-day visit to Eastern #Ladakh."

According to sources, Pangang Lake is now becoming the main issue, as the Indian Army has raised objections to the construction work on China's Finger 4. Earlier on May 5, Indian and Chinese soldiers had clashed in Pangang Lake itself.

According to Army officials, all commanders are in the national capital for the second phase of the commanders` conference. Army Commanders Conference was held from June 22-23 to review the operational situation on both the northern and western fronts.

The meeting comes at a time when India and China are holding military-level talks to defuse the border tensions after the violent face-off in Ladakh`s Galwan valley in which 20 Indian soldiers lost their lives. India has clearly stated that China should establish May 2 position in Pangang Lake.

Meanwhile, Indian Army has enhanced deployment at Hot Springs, Demchok , Koyul, Fukche, Depsang, Murgo, and Galwan in the midst of the growing tension between the two Asian neighbours.