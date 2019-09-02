Arrested Pakistani terrorists reveal Islamabad's big plot to disrupt calm in J&K

In a massive breakthrough in the fight against terror, Indian security agencies recently arrested two terrorists - both Pakistani nationals - in Jammu and Kashmir and subsequent interrogations revealed that Islamabad is desperately trying to use under-hand means to spread violence in the Indian Union Territory.

Pakistan's desperation has reached a pinnacle since India revoked Article 370 in J&K. Peace and calm here have further antagonised officials in Islamabad who are now trying to use terrorists to disrupt normal life. The two arrested terrorists - Khalil Ahmad and Nazim Khokar - have spilt the beans on the nefarious intentions of Pakistan and said that the country's army gave them training and eventually instructed them to infiltrate into J&K and target Indian security installations.

Ahmad and Khokar, both Pakistani nationals, said that terrorists have been sent to Lashkar-e-Taiba camps in Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir where they have been receiving training on how to use weapons. Subsequently, Pakistan recruited a group of seven LeT terrorists and sent them to Kashmir. Ahmad and Khokar were part of this group which also had three Afghan nationals. It has been revealed that they were told to target Indian forces.

Pakistan has long waged a proxy war against India using terrorists. Pakistani forces often violate ceasefire across the Line of Control in a bid to provide cover to terrorists looking to infiltrate into J&K. India's zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism and the valour of Indian security forces have, however, thwarted the despicable intentions of Pakistan. Little wonder then that terrorist groups are now resorting to intimidating and threatening locals in J&K.