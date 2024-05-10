Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2748222
NewsIndia
ARVIND KEJRIWAL BAIL NEWS

BREAKING: Supreme Court Grants Interim Bail To CM Arvind Kejriwal In Delhi Excise Policy Case

Arvind Kejriwal Interim Bail:  A Supreme Court bench led by Justice Sanjiv Khanna issued the order granting the Delhi CM relief until June 1, 2024. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Shivam Kumar Mishra|Last Updated: May 10, 2024, 02:23 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

BREAKING: Supreme Court Grants Interim Bail To CM Arvind Kejriwal In Delhi Excise Policy Case

The Supreme Court on Friday granted interim bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwa in the money laundering case registered against him by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the Delhi excise policy case. A bench headed by Justice Sanjiv Khanna passed the order giving relief to the Delhi CM till June 1, 2024. Kejriwal was arrested by the ED on March 21 in connection with a money laundering probe relating to alleged irregularities in the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy 2021-22.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 3 weapons of elections in India!
DNA Video
DNA: Millionaires growth at double speed in Delhi-Mumbai!
DNA Video
DNA: Scientists Discover a 'Phonetic Alphabet' Used by Sperm Whales
DNA Video
DNA: No SIM, now phone will be blocked directly
DNA Video
DNA: What should be your healthy diet chart?
DNA Video
DNA: Can AC in your car cause Cancer?
DNA Video
DNA: Heart warming video from Kashmir
DNA Video
DNA: Entry of Ghazwa-e-Hind in Elections!
DNA Video
DNA: Punjab government refuses VRS to IAS officer who is BJP’s Lok Sabha candidate
DNA Video
DNA: Astrazeneca withdraws Covid vaccine