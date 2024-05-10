BREAKING: Supreme Court Grants Interim Bail To CM Arvind Kejriwal In Delhi Excise Policy Case
Arvind Kejriwal Interim Bail: A Supreme Court bench led by Justice Sanjiv Khanna issued the order granting the Delhi CM relief until June 1, 2024.
The Supreme Court on Friday granted interim bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwa in the money laundering case registered against him by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the Delhi excise policy case. A bench headed by Justice Sanjiv Khanna passed the order giving relief to the Delhi CM till June 1, 2024. Kejriwal was arrested by the ED on March 21 in connection with a money laundering probe relating to alleged irregularities in the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy 2021-22.
