Arvind Kejriwal enjoys auto ride in Punjab, dines at driver's home - Watch

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday (November 22) took to social media to inform his followers about a special dinner invite he received in Punjab.
In his tweet, Kejriwal said that he was invited by an auto-driver to dinner during his visit to Punjab for the upcoming Legislative Assembly polls. The AAP leader not only attended the dinner at the driver’s house but also took a joy ride in his auto.
Here’s a video of Arvind Kejriwal in with the auto-driver.
#WATCH | Delhi CM and AAP Convenor Arvind Kejriwal took a ride in an auto-rickshaw in Ludhiana, Punjab
Later, Kejriwal had dinner at the residence of the auto-rickshaw driver pic.twitter.com/hcUOzIrEmY
— ANI (@ANI) November 22, 2021
According to ANI, the auto-driver, who hosted Kejriwal today is Dilip Tiwari, a resident of Ludhiana.
Dilip Tiwari, his wife and his family served us food with all their heart. The food was very tasty. I thank their family for serving such tasty food. I have invited his entire family for dinner at my home in Delhi now,” the AAP leader told ANI.
"It feels like a dream that Kejriwal Ji has come to my home. I am very happy about it. I have no words to express how happy I feel," auto-driver Tiwari told ANI.
Kejriwal's tweet, which has already gone viral on social media, received overwhelming responses from users who applauded the gesture.
However, AAP supremo under his party's 'Mission Punjab' in view of Punjab Assembly elections next year, will visit various places in Punjab in the next one month and announce the party's programs for Punjab and its people.