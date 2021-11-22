Arvind Kejriwal enjoys auto ride in Punjab, dines at driver's home - Watch

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday (November 22) took to social media to inform his followers about a special dinner invite he received in Punjab.

In his tweet, Kejriwal said that he was invited by an auto-driver to dinner during his visit to Punjab for the upcoming Legislative Assembly polls. The AAP leader not only attended the dinner at the driver’s house but also took a joy ride in his auto.

Here’s a video of Arvind Kejriwal in with the auto-driver.

#WATCH | Delhi CM and AAP Convenor Arvind Kejriwal took a ride in an auto-rickshaw in Ludhiana, Punjab Later, Kejriwal had dinner at the residence of the auto-rickshaw driver pic.twitter.com/hcUOzIrEmY — ANI (@ANI) November 22, 2021

According to ANI, the auto-driver, who hosted Kejriwal today is Dilip Tiwari, a resident of Ludhiana.

Dilip Tiwari, his wife and his family served us food with all their heart. The food was very tasty. I thank their family for serving such tasty food. I have invited his entire family for dinner at my home in Delhi now,” the AAP leader told ANI.

"It feels like a dream that Kejriwal Ji has come to my home. I am very happy about it. I have no words to express how happy I feel," auto-driver Tiwari told ANI.

Kejriwal’s tweet, which has already gone viral on social media, received overwhelming responses from users who applauded the gesture. Catch some reactions here!

