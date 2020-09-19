As impressive as Taj: Anand Mahindra would be 'honoured' to gift tractor to farmer who carved out 3-km-long canal in 3 decades

New Delhi: Anand Mahindra, the chairman of Mahindra Group, on Saturday (September 19, 2020) said that it would be an honour if the farmer who had carved out a 3-km-long canal in 3 decades in Bihar, uses the Mahindra tractor.

Anand who is known for his generosity was replying to a picture in which he was tagged and asked by a user, "I reckon Mahindra would feel proud to honour this man."

The 65-year old billionaire businessman who had already heard the story of the farmer replied with, "I had tweeted that I think his canal is as impressive a monument as the Taj or the Pyramids. We at Mahindra would consider it an honour to have him use our tractor."

उनको ट्रैक्टर देना मेरा सौभाग्य होगा। As you know, I had tweeted that I think his canal is as impressive a monument as the Taj or the Pyramids. We at @MahindraRise would consider it an honour to have him use our tractor. How can our team reach him @rohinverma2410 ? https://t.co/tnGC5c4j8b — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) September 19, 2020

The another 'Manjhi' from Bihar came into the limelight when the ANI news agency had reported that he had carved out a three-kilometre-long canal to take rainwater coming down from nearby hills to fields of his village, Kothilawa in Lahthua area of Gaya in Bihar.

"It took me 30 years to dig this canal which takes the water to a pond in the village," said Laungi Bhuiyan who has dug out the canal single-handedly in Gaya. "For the last 30 years, I would go to the nearby jungle to tend my cattle and dig out the canal. No one joined me in this endeavour... Villagers are going to cities to earn a livelihood but I decided to stay back," he added.

The news went viral on social media platforms and came across Anand's timeline as well. He retweeted a news article on the same and said, "Many glorious monuments have been built which have involved sweat & toil over decades. But those were usually the visions of absolute monarchs using the labour of their subjects. To me, this humble canal is no less glorious than the pyramids or the Taj."

Many glorious monuments have been built which have involved sweat & toil over decades. But those were usually the visions of absolute monarchs using the labour of their subjects. To me, this humble canal is no less glorious than the pyramids or the Taj. https://t.co/in2cAVvnFv — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) September 13, 2020

Earlier in the day after Anand's desire to gift the farmer a Mahindra tractor, a Twitterati asked him how could he contribute for such good gestures. Anand answered with, "You’re the 1st to make such an offer. I believe the real power of giving is harnessed when people take collective action. In fact, the numbers needing support post-Covid will surge. We can Rise as a nation if we ‘crowdsource community welfare.’ We’ll explore setting up such a site."

You’re the 1st to make such an offer.I believe the real power of giving is harnessed when people take collective action. In fact, the numbers needing support post-Covid will surge. We can Rise as a nation if we ‘crowdsource community welfare.’ We’ll explore setting up such a site https://t.co/nekCZQge77 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) September 19, 2020

Anand's reply saw a positive response from the Twitter as people said that it would be a great initiative and they will be more comfortable contributing to his platform as they know that the money will be well utilized for helping right people in a right way.

Some users said that we all do this in our individual capacity but if we can come together then it can all be more effective and impactful.