GOA SCHOOL

'Asked Phone Numbers, Touched Inappropriately': Goa Teacher Booked for Molesting Girl Students

Police said that a complaint was received from the school management that the male teacher had been staring at girl students and making gestures towards them.

Last Updated: Feb 16, 2023, 03:05 PM IST|Source: IANS

Panaji: A teacher of a higher secondary school was booked on Wednesday for allegedly molesting students, police said.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Jivba Dalvi said that a complaint was received from the school management that the male teacher had been staring at girl students, asking their phone numbers, touching them inappropriately, and also making gestures towards them.

On receipt of the complaint, an FIR under Sections 509, 354-A, 354-D f the Indian Penal Code, Section 8 of Goa Childrens Act, and Section 8 and 12 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences has been registered, Dalvi said.

Mapusa police are further investigating the case.

