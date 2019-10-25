close

assembly bypolls

Assembly bypolls in Uttarakhand and West Bengal on November 25

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India on Friday announced that the by-elections to fill four vacancies in state legislative assemblies of Uttarakhand and West Bengal will be held on November 25, 2019.

At present, there is one vacancy in Uttarkhand - Pithoragarh and three vacancies in West Bengal - Kaliaganj, Karimpur and Kharagpur Sadar which need to be filled.

The last to file the nominations for the assembly by-elections is November 6, 2019, and the last date of withdrawal of candidatures is November 11, 2019.

The counting of votes will take place on November 28.

The Model code of conduct has come into force with immediate effect in the districts in which the whole or any part of the Parliamentary and Assembly constituency is going for elections. 

