Road accident

At least 15 killed in UP's Barabanki as bus collides with sand-laden truck

The bus carrying 70 passengers was going to Bahraich from Delhi when the accident took place. The accident reportedly took place as the bus driver tried to avoid hitting a stray cow and collided with the truck near Baburi village

At least 15 killed in UP&#039;s Barabanki as bus collides with sand-laden truck

Barabanki (UP): A bus collided with a sand-laden truck near Baburi village in Uttar Pradeh's Barabanki district on Thursday (October 7), leaving 15 people dead and 21 others injured, police said. The bus carrying 70 passengers was going to Bahraich from Delhi when the accident took place, Barabanki Superintendent of Police Yamuna Prasad said, adding that the collision took place as the bus driver tried to avoid hitting a stray cow.

While nine persons were killed on the spot, 27 people were injured in the incident and rushed to hospital where six more died during treatment, police said. While treatment of 11 patients are going in the trauma centre of King George Medical University in Lucknow, four are being treated in the district hospital while the rest were discharged after being provided first-aid.

Prasad confirmed that the toll reached 15 following fresh deaths in the hospital. He said attempts are on to identify the bodies.
While condoling the loss of lives in the accident, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the family of victims and Rs 50,000 for the injured.

Also read: Man hit by 'Partner' actor Rajat Bedi's car dies; cops add death by negligence in FIR

Adityanath has asked the local administration to provide best possible medical care to the injured.

 

