Australian PM Scott Morrison whips up samosas and chutney, says wants to share it with PM Modi

New Delhi: Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Sunday (May 31, 2020) shared pictures of samosas on his social media site, saying he would have liked to share the popular snack with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The two Prime Ministers are scheduled to hold a video meet on June 4.

On Twitter, Morrison wrote: "Sunday ScoMosas with mango chutney, all made from scratch -- including the chutney! A pity my meeting with @narendramodi this week is by videolink. They're vegetarian, I would have liked to share them with him."

In a reply to PM Morrison, PM Modi appreciated the sentiment and said that once the coronavirus is defeated they will enjoy the samosas together.

PM Modi wrote: "Looks delicious, PM @ScottMorrisonMP. Once we achieve a decisive victory against COVID-19, we will enjoy the Samosas together. Looking forward to our video meet on the 4th."