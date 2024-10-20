Baba Siddiqui Murder Case: Fresh details have emerged in the murder case of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Baba Siddique. The Mumbai Crime Branch arrested one more accused in the case. The accused was identified as Bhagwant Singh from Belapur. With the latest arrest, the total number of arrests in the case has reached 10.

According to the Mumbai Crime Branch, Singh had helped shooters in getting accommodation and weapons available to them. He had brought weapons from Rajasthan to Mumbai.

Baba Siddique was shot dead on the night of October 12 outside the office of his son, MLA Zeeshan Siddique, in the Bandra area of Mumbai. The murder has shocked the political community, and authorities are leaving no stone unturned in bringing those responsible to justice.

Earlier this week, the Mumbai Police Crime Branch had arrested five persons in connection with the murder case. The arrests were made after raids were carried out in Karjat and Panvel towns in the adjoining Raigad district, where the five suspects were holed up, evading the law-enforcing authorities.

They are identified as Sambhaji Kisan Pardhi, 43 of Panvel town, Ram Kanojia, 44, Pradeep Thombre, 37, Chetan Pardhi (all from Ambernath town in Thane), and Nitin Sapre, 32, from Dombivali in Thane.

Charged with hatching a conspiracy and other offenses, they were produced before the Esplanade court in Mumbai this evening, and it sent them to police custody till October 25.

Speaking to reporters, Mumbai Police's Joint Commissioner of Police, Crime, Lakhmi Gautam, said that Sapre was in contact with the main conspirators who had supplied the weapons for Siddique’s sensational killing.

Certain financial dealings were also made, after which three pistols were provided to the killers for the daring operation executed on Dassehra Day at Nirmal Nagar in Bandra East. Moreover, the five arrested accused are also suspected to have connections with the dreaded Lawrence Bishnoi gang, which has claimed credit for killing Siddique.

The police said that investigations have revealed the role of the five accused in the Siddique murder, as their mobile numbers were found in the seized phones of the other prime accused, who were arrested earlier in Mumbai.

Arguing against the police remand, the accused’s lawyer, Sheela Gupta, denied all the allegations, contending they are ordinary labourers who were picked up on grounds of suspicion and hence should be sent to judicial custody. However, the magistrate rejected the plea and sent all the accused to police custody for a week.

