Baba Siddique Murder: Mumbai Police Make Key Arrest From Punjab; 15 Held So Far

In a major development in the Baba Siddique murder investigation, the Mumbai Police apprehended a suspect from Punjab's Ludhiana on Friday, raising the total number of arrests in the case to 15. The accused, identified as 32-year-old Sujit Sushil Singh, is being transported to Mumbai for further questioning.

Multiple Arrests Across States

The arrest follows a series of detentions made by the Mumbai Police over the last few days. On Thursday, officials arrested Amit Hisamsing Kumar in Haryana, and three other suspects—Rupesh Rajendra Mohol (22), Karan Rahul Salve (19), and Shivam Arvind Kohad—from Pune. Police sources indicate that Amit Kumar is believed to have played a significant role in planning and executing the attack, with potential financial transactions tied to the case now under scrutiny.

Kumar allegedly served as a link between one of the shooters, Gurmail Singh, who is currently in custody, and the supposed mastermind, Mohammed Zeeshan Akhtar, who remains at large. The trio reportedly conducted surveillance on the former minister’s residence and office in Bandra West in June, shortly after accepting the murder contract.

Weapons Recovered in Panvel

In a related development, a pistol and three bullets were discovered in a rented house linked to another suspect, Ram Kanoujia, located in the Palaspe area of Panvel. Authorities believe Kanoujia was instrumental in supplying weapons and logistical aid to the individuals carrying out the assassination. He had been residing in the property on the outskirts of Mumbai for approximately a year.

Background on Baba Siddique’s Killing

Baba Siddique, a long-time Congress leader who recently joined the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) led by Ajit Pawar, was fatally shot outside his son Zeeshan Siddique’s office in Bandra on October 12. Siddique's son, Zeeshan, who is a Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA), provided a statement to the police as part of their investigation into the murder. The investigation remains ongoing as authorities continue to piece together the conspiracy behind Siddique’s death.

With Inputs From PTI