Many prophecies of a woman named Baba Vanga, born 111 years ago in Bulgaria, have come true. Baba Vanga lost her eyesight in a storm at the age of 12, but even today, Baba Vanga is famous all over the world for her predictions. Let us tell you that before her death, Baba Vanga had made many important predictions for the year 2022 and beyond. Let us know about these predictions of Baba Vanga. According to the prediction of Baba Vanga, there may be an attack by locusts in India in the year 2022. Apart from this, problems like famine can also come.

Baba Vanga predicted that the Earth would change its orbit in the year 2023. Apart from this, astronauts will travel to Venus in the year 2028. According to the prediction of Baba Vanga, in the year 2046, humans will make great progress in the field of organ transplantation and people will be able to live more than 100 years with its help. According to the prediction of Baba Vanga, there will be no night on earth in 2100. The earth will be illuminated by artificial sunlight.

Baba Vanga also predicted the end of the world. According to Baba Vanga, the world will end in the year 5079. Two of the predictions made by Baba Vanga for the year 2022 have come true. Baba Vanga had predicted floods in parts of Asia and Australia, which have come true. Flood outbreaks have been seen in Australia, North-East India, Bangladesh and Thailand. Apart from this, the havoc of floods continues in Pakistan. Baba Vanga predicted the problem of drought in Europe. This year in Portugal, Europe, the government asked its citizens to limit water consumption. Apart from this, water scarcity was also seen in Italy. Italy is currently facing the most severe drought problem since the 1950s.

