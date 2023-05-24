Bageshwar Dham's Dhirendra Shastri Gets Y Plus Security, Trust Says - 'Virodhiyo Ki Thathri Bandh Di...'

The Centre today approved a Y-Plus security cover for Bageshwar Dham trust chief Dhirendra Shastri. Following the big decision, the Madhya Pradesh state government has also issued necessary directions for deployment of security cover to Dhirendra Shastri.

What does a Y-Plus security cover to Dhirendra Shastri means?

A Y-plus security cover means that every state's police department will have to provide dedicated security personnel whenever Baba Dhirendra Shastri and his convoy enters the respective state. The centre, in a letter written to various state governments, has asked to ensure security for Dhirendra Shastri. The special security cover to Dhirendra Shastri has been provided in view of meteoric rise in his popularity in recent times. Dhirendra Shastri has organised a number of Darbaars (public meets) in recent times. The durbars have fetch huge number of crowds in various states and have even created law and order situation at times.



What Is Y Plus and Y Category Security?

Y+ category is a security detail of 11 personnel, including 2-4 commandos and police personnel. Y category is a security detail of 8 personnel, including 1 or 2 commandos and police personnel.