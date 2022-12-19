topStoriesenglish
'Bajrangi gunde...': Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel slams those criticising Besharam Rang song

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel today used the term 'Bajrangi gunde' to probably slam Bajrang Dal members. 

Last Updated: Dec 19, 2022
  • Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel said that saffron colour is adopted by those who renounce the worldly things.
  • The chief minister also questioned the actor-turned-BJP leaders for using saffron colour in their past movies.
  • Pathaan movie will release in January next year.

'Bajrangi gunde...': Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel slams those criticising Besharam Rang song

The controversy over the Pathan movie's Besharam Rang song is not going to die down soon. While BJP leaders have raised their voices against the song and use of saffron colour, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel today said that sadhus wear saffron colour only after they sacrifice and renounce everything. He used the term 'Bajrangi gunde' to probably slam Bajrang Dal members. He asked what sacrifice these people made that they wear saffron clothes. 

“Sadhus adopt the colour saffron when they have sacrificed everything, including renouncing their families. Now, these bajrangi gunde (goons) roam around wearing saffron clothes. Someone tell me, what have they sacrificed for the sake of society? Or their families? In fact, they are wearing the colour for extortion purposes,” alleged Baghel.

He also questioned the actors turned BJP leaders for using saffron-coloured clothes in their movies and songs. Since the controversy erupted over the Besharam Rang song, many old videos have been shared on social media where actor-turned-BJP leaders can be seen dancing with the actresses in the saffron dresses. 

Pathaan movie starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone will be released on January 25, 2023. The movie has run into controversy after the release of its ‘Besharam Rang’ song in which Padukone is wearing a saffron-coloured bikini. People from certain sections and some BJP leaders have criticised the song for being provocative and hurting Hindu sentiments.

Madhya Pradesh Minister Narottam Mishra has even said that the state government may ban the movie in the state if the alleged errors are not corrected. 

The controversy around the song echoed in the Lok Sabha today as BSP MP Kunwar Danish Ali slammed those demanding a ban on the movie. He said the job of clearing films should be left to the Central Board of Film Certification. As the Lok Sabha took up issues of urgent importance, the BSP leader said many linked to the ruling party -- the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) -- were demanding a ban on the film claiming it has hurt Hindu feelings.

