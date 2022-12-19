'Bajrangi gunde...': Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel slams those criticising Besharam Rang song

The controversy over the Pathan movie's Besharam Rang song is not going to die down soon. While BJP leaders have raised their voices against the song and use of saffron colour, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel today said that sadhus wear saffron colour only after they sacrifice and renounce everything. He used the term 'Bajrangi gunde' to probably slam Bajrang Dal members. He asked what sacrifice these people made that they wear saffron clothes.

“Sadhus adopt the colour saffron when they have sacrificed everything, including renouncing their families. Now, these bajrangi gunde (goons) roam around wearing saffron clothes. Someone tell me, what have they sacrificed for the sake of society? Or their families? In fact, they are wearing the colour for extortion purposes,” alleged Baghel.

He also questioned the actors turned BJP leaders for using saffron-coloured clothes in their movies and songs. Since the controversy erupted over the Besharam Rang song, many old videos have been shared on social media where actor-turned-BJP leaders can be seen dancing with the actresses in the saffron dresses.

#WATCH | Sadhus adopt saffron colour when they sacrifice everything in their life but these ‘bajrangi goons’ who are going around wearing saffron, what have they sacrificed for public? Instead, they’re trying to extort:Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel on 'Besharam Rang' controversy pic.twitter.com/XmbaWzEWm3 — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) December 19, 2022

Pathaan movie starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone will be released on January 25, 2023. The movie has run into controversy after the release of its ‘Besharam Rang’ song in which Padukone is wearing a saffron-coloured bikini. People from certain sections and some BJP leaders have criticised the song for being provocative and hurting Hindu sentiments.

Madhya Pradesh Minister Narottam Mishra has even said that the state government may ban the movie in the state if the alleged errors are not corrected.

The controversy around the song echoed in the Lok Sabha today as BSP MP Kunwar Danish Ali slammed those demanding a ban on the movie. He said the job of clearing films should be left to the Central Board of Film Certification. As the Lok Sabha took up issues of urgent importance, the BSP leader said many linked to the ruling party -- the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) -- were demanding a ban on the film claiming it has hurt Hindu feelings.