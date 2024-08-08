Bangladesh: Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus Swears-In As Chief Adviser Of Interim Government

New Delhi: Nobel laureate Prof Muhammad Yunus on Thursday pledged to establish a government that guarantees safety for its citizens of Bangladesh. He returned from Paris to take the oath as the head of the interim government after Sheikh Hasina’s removal.

Yunus, an 84-year-old, who won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2006 for his groundbreaking work in microlending, was appointed head of the interim government after President Mohammed Shahabuddin dissolved parliament on Tuesday after Hasina resigned as Prime Minister post.

He was attending the Olympic Games in Paris and returned to Bangladesh via Dubai. An Emirates flight (EK-582) carrying Yunus landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 2:10 pm local time.

Army Chief General Waker-Uz-Zaman, senior officials, student leaders and civil society members went to welcome him at the airport.

While attending a press conference at the airport, Yunus expressed his gratitude to the youth who played a crucial role in making the protest against Hasina.

"We have got independence for the second time. We have to protect this independence," he said, PTI reported.

"The nation is in your hands now. Now you have to rebuild it as per your aspirations. You have to use your creativity to build the country. You have earned independence for the country," he added.

"We have to form a government which assures safety to its citizens," he said.

He also asked the citizens to save the country from the chaos created during the violent protests.

"Bangladesh can be a very beautiful country and we can make it one," further added. Yunus also paid tribute to Abu Sayed, one of the first victims of police gunfire during the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement.