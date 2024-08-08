Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2775731
NewsIndia
BANGLADESH PROTEST

Bangladesh: Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus Swears-In As Chief Adviser Of Interim Government

Muhammad Yunus expressed his gratitude to the youth who played a crucial role in making the protest against Hasina.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Aug 08, 2024, 03:54 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Bangladesh: Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus Swears-In As Chief Adviser Of Interim Government Image: AP

New Delhi: Nobel laureate Prof Muhammad Yunus on Thursday pledged to establish a government that guarantees safety for its citizens of Bangladesh. He returned from Paris to take the oath as the head of the interim government after Sheikh Hasina’s removal.

Yunus, an 84-year-old, who won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2006 for his groundbreaking work in microlending, was appointed head of the interim government after President Mohammed Shahabuddin dissolved parliament on Tuesday after Hasina resigned as Prime Minister post.

He was attending the Olympic Games in Paris and returned to Bangladesh via Dubai. An Emirates flight (EK-582) carrying Yunus landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 2:10 pm local time.

Army Chief General Waker-Uz-Zaman, senior officials, student leaders and civil society members went to welcome him at the airport. 

While attending a press conference at the airport, Yunus expressed his gratitude to the youth who played a crucial role in making the protest against Hasina.

"We have got independence for the second time. We have to protect this independence," he said, PTI reported.

"The nation is in your hands now. Now you have to rebuild it as per your aspirations. You have to use your creativity to build the country. You have earned independence for the country," he added.

"We have to form a government which assures safety to its citizens," he said.

He also asked the citizens to save the country from the chaos created during the violent protests.

"Bangladesh can be a very beautiful country and we can make it one," further added. Yunus also paid tribute to Abu Sayed, one of the first victims of police gunfire during the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Listen to the plight of Hindus returning from Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: India-Germany fighter planes conducts combat exercises
DNA Video
DNA: Army bridge built in Sonprayag washed away
DNA Video
DNA: Know, how Olympic medal slipped from Vinesh's hands?
DNA Video
DNA: Why are fundamentalists targeting Hindus in Bangladesh?
DNA Video
DNA: Is America behind the coup in Bangladesh?
DNA Video
DNA: How Pak media reacts on Bangladesh coup?
DNA Video
Bangladesh Political Crisis: Where did Sheikh Hasina go wrong?
DNA Video
Bangladesh Political Crisis: Tonight is tough for Hindus: ISKCON
DNA Video
Bangladesh Political Crisis: CCS meeting continues at PMO in India