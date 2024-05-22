Bangladeshi MP, Who Went Missing In Kolkata, Murdered, Says Home Minister

Bangladesh MP Anwarul Azim Anar, who had been missing for the past nine days in Kolkata, was found dead in his flat this morning, as reported by The Daily Star. The Awami League MP arrived in Kolkata on May 12 and was staying at his friend Gopal Biswas' residence. Biswas reported Anar's disappearance to the Kolkata police two days later.

The Daily Star quoted Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan as saying that Bangladesh Police have arrested three persons in this connection. "So far, we have come to know that all the killers involved are Bangladeshis. It was a planned murder," it added. He added that he cannot reveal much information at the moment. Khan said that the Bangladesh government is in talks with the Indian authorities.

As per reports, the MP came to Kolkata for medical treatment and went missing after two days of arrival. Following which the Kolkata police initiated a search probe on Wednesday

Anar is a member of Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's party, Bangladesh Awami League.