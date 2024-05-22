Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2751418
NewsIndia
BANGLADESH

Bangladeshi MP, Who Went Missing In Kolkata, Murdered, Says Home Minister

Bangladeshi MP missing for the past nine days in Kolkata, was found dead in his flat this morning.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Priyanshu Priya|Last Updated: May 22, 2024, 02:14 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Bangladeshi MP, Who Went Missing In Kolkata, Murdered, Says Home Minister

Bangladesh MP Anwarul Azim Anar, who had been missing for the past nine days in Kolkata, was found dead in his flat this morning, as reported by The Daily Star. The Awami League MP arrived in Kolkata on May 12 and was staying at his friend Gopal Biswas' residence. Biswas reported Anar's disappearance to the Kolkata police two days later.

The Daily Star quoted Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan as saying that Bangladesh Police have arrested three persons in this connection. "So far, we have come to know that all the killers involved are Bangladeshis. It was a planned murder," it added. He added that he cannot reveal much information at the moment. Khan said that the Bangladesh government is in talks with the Indian authorities. 

As per reports, the MP came to Kolkata for medical treatment and went missing after two days of arrival. Following which the Kolkata police initiated a search probe on Wednesday 

Anar is a member of Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's party, Bangladesh Awami League.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 12-year-old girl develops hole in stomach after eating nitrogen paan
DNA Video
DNA: By 2050, 50% of the world will wear glasses!
DNA Video
DNA: Entry of New Corona Variant in India!
DNA Video
DNA: What is Jagannath and Sambit Patra Controversy?
DNA Video
DNA: Ebrahim Raisi dies in helicopter crash
DNA Video
DNA: Why is Iran celebrating death of President Raisi?
DNA Video
DNA: Canada's against New Conspiracy against India!
DNA Video
DNA: How to Keep Your Car Cool In The Summer?
DNA Video
DNA: Murder Punishment - Just a Two Page Essay
DNA Video
DNA: 'Indians' in danger in Kyrgyzstan!