Bank reverses money stolen from account of Ram Mandir Trust by forged cheque

The State Bank of India (SBI) on Monday (September 14) reversed the amount stolen from the account of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust by some unidentified fraudsters using forged cheque.

The Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust praised the SBI administration for prompt action and tweeted, "The amount of 6 lakh rupees which was fraudulently transferred from the bank account of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra using fake cheques & signatures, has been duly returned to Trust's account by SBI. Our gratitude to SBI management for their swift action.Jai Shri Ram!"

It is to be noted that Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra overlooks the construction of Ram Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya. Few days ago, the Ram Mandir Trust was defrauded of Rs 6 lakh in two fake cheques. It is learnt that two fake cheques of Rs 3.5 lakh and Rs 2.5 lakh were used to withdraw the amount from the bank account of trust.

Earlier, the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust had written a letter to State Bank of India seeking a reversal of the amount. The Trust's general secretary Champat Rai had said that it was SBI bank's mistake to have made the payment for the cloned cheque from Punjab National Bank. Therefore, SBI Bank should return the organistation's money.

The Ram Mandir Trust has announced that it will now not take any payment in the form of cheques. The Trust also said that it is deciding on an alternate method of payment in a secure manner.

On the Ram temple construction work, General Secretary Champat Rai said that piling work is being done at three places.

At first, piling was done in two places, the task of piling will take place at the part which lies inbetween them as well. Piling has been completely at two places outside of the temple and concrete has been filled. On September 28, the strength of the piling work will be measured. Based on which IIT Chennai will prepare the report and further work will commence.