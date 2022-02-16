Bappi Lahiri's lively nature will be missed by everyone: PM Modi condoles death

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (February 16, 2022) condoled the death of singer-composer Bappi Lahiri and expressed that his lively nature will be missed by everyone.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said, "Shri Bappi Lahiri Ji’s music was all encompassing, beautifully expressing diverse emotions. People across generations could relate to his works. His lively nature will be missed by everyone. Saddened by his demise. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti."

Bappi, who popularised disco music in India in the 80s and 90s, died following multiple health issues at the age of 69 on Tuesday night at the CritiCare Hospital in Mumbai.

"Lahiri had been admitted to the hospital for a month and was discharged on Monday. But his health deteriorated on Tuesday and his family called for a doctor to visit their home. He was brought to the hospital. He had multiple health issues. He died due to OSA (obstructive sleep apnea) shortly before midnight," Dr Deepak Namjoshi, director of the hospital, told PTI news agency.

The singer-composer, a familiar figure for many with his trademark gold chains that he wore for luck and his sunglasses, was known for his songs in several films of the late 70s-80s. These included "Chalte Chalte", "Disco Dancer", and "Sharaabi".

