Beetee’s Melt Chocolates- Vegan and Natural Flavored

This is the drink of God that has been around for the last 4,000 years. Been used by Mesopotamians as medicines, by Mayans as a drink of Gods, by Aztecs as a currency of trade, the humble cocoa beans is not humble by any measure. Over civilisations and generations, it still remains one of the most coveted food items. It also is a source of great comfort and indulgence.

Earlier in India chocolates were initially mass-produced milk chocolate, mostly manufactured by large MNC’s. They were always a little sweet, a lot less like the chocolates found outside. Therefore, it had become a trend for anyone travelling out of the country to bring back a bucket full of chocolates. The chocolates in India were never quality chocolates.

Realising the gap between demand and supply, over the years, India has witnessed a boom in artisanal chocolatiers. These small scales, handmade, boutique artisanal chocolatiers are breaking rank with chocolates that are made from the highest quality of cocoa beans, products and have uncommon and unique flavor profiles. Not only are they tapping into the market of premium chocolate lovers, but they are also challenging the businesses of those in the industry who have been mass-producing chocolates for a long time and have been importing the beans.

Amongst those changing the scenario, chocolatiers are BeeTee's Melt Chocolates. Not only are they bean to bar manufacturers, but they are 100% free from artificial additives that are predominant in mass-produced chocolates. What is more interesting about this brand is that they cater vegan, soy-free, gluten-free, and refined sugar-free chocolates!

A brand that was formed with the purpose of wanting people to savor real chocolate unadulterated by any artificial additives or preservatives! For them, health is most important. They want to go back to Mesopotamian times, where chocolates were just decadent and not guilty.

The BeeTee’s Melt approach of Bean to Bar means that they procure raw cacao beans right from the source to roasting along with cracking to other processes like winnowing and then grinding of the beans at the optimal temperature and finally tempering and moulding the artisanal chocolate bar.

Bean to Bar is the most authentic process of chocolate making as it gives a quality bar with limited ingredients like cacao, cacao butter, and sugar. This improves the Bean-to-Bar chocolates health quotient and makes them healthier and taste more chocolate than those which contain artificial flavors or preservatives.

This is a limited and all-natural ingredient made product that not just satiates cravings for all, it also ensures Chocolate lovers with special dietary needs get their cravings satisfied. Currently they offer 54% Coconut Milk Chocolate and 48% Milk Chocolate. The best seller though is their 72% Dark Chocolate. The demand is so high and the response so positive that BeeTee’s Melt are creating new flavours and launches.

They just don’t make chocolate. The BeeTee's Melt offers all-natural nut butter - Chocolate Peanut Butter, Chocolate Almond Butter, Almond Butter, Peanut Butter, Hazelnut Butter, and Pistachio Spread. None of their nut butter uses hydrogenated oils or artificial flavoring or a filler to bulk up their product.

What we love most about them is their packaging. Their packaging of the chocolate comes with a small pictorial representation of the raw materials used in the creation of that bar. They customize their moulds to smaller sizes which makes it easy for chocolate consumption. It also helps regulate the quantity of consumption.

While the response has been fantastic, they also face multiple problems with regard to the transportation of their online chocolate sales. While transporting the chocolate faces issues like melting or losing of shape due to temperature fluctuations during shipping. To overcome this problem they started covering and wrapping their chocolates in double-layer and the outer layer was thus protected with thermally insulated wrapping and the use of reusable ice packs.

BeeTee's Melt Chocolate has had a huge boost in sales volume post-COVID-19. The pandemic increased consciousness and health awareness amongst youth and the Indian middle class. It also helped develop the supply chain. This helped bring a mammoth revolution in the chocolate industry.

