NewsIndia
MAMATA BANERJEE PM NARENDRA MODI MEET

Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Meets PM Narendra Modi in Delhi, to meet President Droupadi Murmu later

Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today met PM Narendra Modi in Delhi. The dues for Goods and Services Tax, which Bengal has been demanding for long, is likely to pivot the discussions.

Last Updated: Aug 05, 2022, 06:03 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Meets PM Narendra Modi in Delhi, to meet President Droupadi Murmu later

Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today met PM Narendra Modi in Delhi. The dues for Goods and Services Tax, which Bengal has been demanding for long, is likely to pivot the discussions. Mamata Banerjee is also likely to meet President Droupadi Murmu later in the day.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan's new tool kit to defame India over scrapping of Article 370
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of China's 'power show' around Taiwan
DNA Video
DNA: Will the picture change with the Madrasa model of Assam?
DNA Video
DNA: Rahul Gandhi's 'Tiranga Politics'
DNA Video
DNA: Attempt to change 'Demography' in Nepal
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News; August 4, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Reasons why 27 Chinese fighter planes entered Taiwan
DNA Video
DNA: Why is China upset over Nancy Pelosi's Taiwan visit?
DNA Video
DNA: Will China and Taiwan tensions affect the 'chip' industry badly?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is Taiwan important to America?