Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Meets PM Narendra Modi in Delhi, to meet President Droupadi Murmu later
Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today met PM Narendra Modi in Delhi. The dues for Goods and Services Tax, which Bengal has been demanding for long, is likely to pivot the discussions.
Trending Photos
Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today met PM Narendra Modi in Delhi. The dues for Goods and Services Tax, which Bengal has been demanding for long, is likely to pivot the discussions. Mamata Banerjee is also likely to meet President Droupadi Murmu later in the day.
Live Tv
More Stories
Comments - Join the Discussion