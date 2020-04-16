Bengalis in West Bengal can now relish ‘rosogolla’ and ‘mishti doi’ even more during coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown

At a time when the country is under lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus COVID-19, Bengalis can relish desserts like ‘rosogolla’ and ‘mishti doi’ even more as the West Bengal government has decided to extend the timing of the opening of sweet shops in the state from 8 am to 4 pm.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee while addressing a briefing on coronavirus changed the timing of the opening of sweet shops in the state from the earlier schedule of 12 pm to 4 pm.

“The sweet shop owners, the association have written to the government that the timing for the opening of sweet shops be extended. Earlier the government had decided that the shops will remain open from 12 pm to 4 pm now we have decided it will remain open from 8 am to 4 pm,” said CM Mamata.

A week ago, the West Bengal government allowed an exemption from lockdown for sweet shops in the state.

The Chief Minister had said that the milk industry was incurring massive losses due to the closure of sweet shops. She had said that tonnes of milk was being wasted and the cattle owners were not being able to buy fodder for the cattle with none to buy their milk production.