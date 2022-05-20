Bengaluru Airport bomb scare: Police receive hoax call, probe launched

Bengaluru: Tension gripped Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport (KIAL) on Friday following a bomb threat call, which later turned out to be a hoax. Airport authorities, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel and the Dog squad as well as Bomb disposal squads swung into action creating panic among the passengers. According to police, the airport police control room received a call at about 3.45 AM resulting in a vigorous drill for the security personnel deployed there. After about three and half hours of search, the officials concluded that it was a hoax call. The police have launched an investigation to find out the caller.

"We are still working on the info but it seems it was a hoax call," a police official told PTI.

The authorities conducted security checks and combed the airport premises and terminal building for more than an hour for abandoned bags and suspicious articles.

After conducting a thorough check it was ascertained that the threat was a hoax bomb call.

Security has been tightened on the airport premises after the incident.

Further investigations are underway.