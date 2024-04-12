Advertisement
NewsIndia
BENGALURU CAFE BLAST

Bengaluru Cafe Blast Case: NIA Arrests Two Suspects Including Mastermind Near Kolkata

Abdul Matheen Taha, who is believed to be the mastermind behind the planning and execution of the blast, and Mussavir Hussain Shazeb, the accused who placed the IED at the Cafe, had been on the run since the incident. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Shivam Kumar Mishra|Last Updated: Apr 12, 2024, 11:04 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Bengaluru Cafe Blast Case: NIA Arrests Two Suspects Including Mastermind Near Kolkata

In a significant breakthrough in the Rameswaram Cafe blast case, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has successfully apprehended the two absconders, Abdul Matheen Taha and Mussavir Hussain Shazeb, from their hideout near Kolkata.

Abdul Matheen Taha, who is believed to be the mastermind behind the planning and execution of the blast, and Mussavir Hussain Shazeb, the accused who placed the Improvised Explosive Device (IED) at the Cafe, had been on the run since the incident. Their successful evasion from the clutches of law had

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Intolerance of American police
DNA Video
DNA: Why does Nepal want to become a Hindu nation?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of Power of 'Touch'
DNA Video
DNA: Tejashwi Yadav reacts to BJP's attacks over 'fish' video
DNA Video
DNA: Shocking report of AIIMS on children's diapers
DNA Video
DNA: How to identify fake medicines?
DNA Video
DNA: Who is killing Indians in America?
DNA Video
DNA: Was Kejriwal involved in liquor scam?
DNA Video
DNA: Hobby of making reels or mental illness?
DNA Video
DNA: What is happening in West Bengal?