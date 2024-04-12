Bengaluru Cafe Blast Case: NIA Arrests Two Suspects Including Mastermind Near Kolkata
Abdul Matheen Taha, who is believed to be the mastermind behind the planning and execution of the blast, and Mussavir Hussain Shazeb, the accused who placed the IED at the Cafe, had been on the run since the incident.
Trending Photos
In a significant breakthrough in the Rameswaram Cafe blast case, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has successfully apprehended the two absconders, Abdul Matheen Taha and Mussavir Hussain Shazeb, from their hideout near Kolkata.
Abdul Matheen Taha, who is believed to be the mastermind behind the planning and execution of the blast, and Mussavir Hussain Shazeb, the accused who placed the Improvised Explosive Device (IED) at the Cafe, had been on the run since the incident. Their successful evasion from the clutches of law had
Live Tv