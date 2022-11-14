Best PDF to Word Converter Online Tools

How to convert pdf to word without losing formatting? Many professionals are eagerly looking for an online tool for PDF to Word without losing formatting and high accuracy. This write-up brings you an article from the online free converter of the AbcdPDF platform is definitely the best gospel for those who deal with PDF files for a long time.

AbcdPDF Overview

AbcdPDF is a PDF to Word dedicated to solving PDF problems for global users Website, all the tools on the website are free to use. Users can use the Word online editor to convert PDF to Word (DOCX) and Excel (XLSX), as well as merge, split and add watermarks.

With the original intention of serving the public, the brand positions its products as free online tools and aggregates a large number of online tools with rich functions on the homepage of the Abcd PDF platform to meet the needs of all user groups.

Its goal is to provide free, unlimited access to high-quality PDF online tools to bring high-efficiency office standards and the most comfortable user experience to users around the world.

PDF to Word Priority

Simple and efficient conversion

Convert PDF to Word has no pop-ups, processing speed is extremely fast, and it is completely free, right out of the box.

Here are the steps for the tool:

Step 1. Visit the homepage of AbcdPDF platform and select "PDF to Word".

Step 2. Select "Select File" to upload the file.

Step 3. Wait for the conversion to complete and download to the local.

It only takes 3 steps to complete all operations from PDF to Word, and the converted Word file supports free editing.

High accuracy

When it comes to accuracy, we have to popularize the following common sense of PDF to Word. At present, many online tool websites on the market claim that their products can achieve 100% accuracy, which is completely impossible. Even the best online conversion tools can only convert PDF to Word with an accuracy rate of 70% at most. , there are very few online converters and conversion software on the market that can reach more than 70% like Convert PDF to Word.

The reason why AbcdPDF PDF to Word can achieve such accuracy is due to the unique algorithm processing, which involves some particularities of the PDF format.

The following is the definition of each function of PDF by analyzing the tree structure diagram:

Before the tool converts these objects, it will identify and mark the code blocks of these objects, in turn, to ensure that the conversion result of each format will not deviate from the frame of the original object. Therefore, the ultra-high accuracy and computing speed of PDF to Word are inseparable from long-term research and marking strategies for PDF files.

Strong security

All files on the AbcdPDF website will only be stored in the user's own local browser, the website will not delete the cache generated during the calculation process, and the platform only provides algorithm calculation. Therefore, your files are isolated from the server and your local computer is absolutely safe.

Summarize

How to convert pdf to word without losing formatting? The above article introduces you to the information of the AbcdPDF platform and the advantages of the PDF to Word conversion tool. I believe you have learned about the speed, security, and accuracy of using this free online tool. Some performances of, quickly bookmark this PDF to Word converter tool to your browser.

(Disclaimer: Above mentioned article is a Consumer connect initiative, This article does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.)