Bharat Jodo Yatra has Been 'Most Beautiful' Experience of my Life, says Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Sunday (January 29, 2023) said that the Bharat Jodo Yatra has been the "most beautiful experience" of his life. Interacting with the media after the foot march ended with the hoisting of the tricolour at the Lal Chowk in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, the former Congress chief said that he got to learn and understand a lot during the over 4,000-km journey.

"I met lakhs of people and talked to them. I do not have words to make you understand. The aim of the yatra was to unite India, it was against the hate and violence being spread across the country. We have had a tremendous response. In fact, no one expected to get such a love-filled response," Rahul Gandhi said.

"We got to see the resilience of the people of India, their strength, directly," he added.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra has been the most beautiful and profound experience of my life, the Wayanad MP said and added that he would think about whether a west to east yatra can be undertaken in the future.

भारत जोड़ो यात्रा मेरी जिंदगी का सबसे सुंदर और गहरा अनुभव है।



The Yatra went from south to north but it has had a countrywide effect, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Sunday and asserted that the march gave an alternative vision to the country.

This is not the end but the beginning and a "first step", Gandhi said of the yatra.

The foot march traversed through 12 states and two Union territories and covered 4,080 km.

Rahul Gandhi reportedly addressed as many as 12 public meetings, over 100 corner meetings, and 13 press conferences. He also had over 275 planned walking interactions and more than 100 sitting interactions.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra would officially conclude on Monday with a function at the state Congress headquarters in Srinagar followed by a rally at the Sher-e-Kashmir Stadium.