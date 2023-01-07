topStoriesenglish
Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul Gandhi takes sister Priyanka's dog on walk, she reacts

As usual, Rahul was seen clutching onto the dog's leash while wearing only a white T-shirt and no jacket or sweater.

  • Bharat Jodo Yatra reached Karnal, Haryana today.
  • The Bharat Jodo Yatra will soon come to an end in Srinagar, Jammu, and Kashmir.
  • As usual, Rahul was seen wearing only a white T-shirt and no jacket or sweater.

New Delhi: In Karnal, Haryana, today, on Saturday, 7 January, Rahul Gandhi was continuing his Yatra but this time he had a special visitor with him, his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's beloved dog, adding to the number of picture-perfect moments from the Kanyakumari to Kashmir foot march. The Bharat Jodo Yatra will soon come to an end in Srinagar, Jammu, and Kashmir. The grand old party took advantage of the opportunity to post images and videos of Rahul and his pet dog Luna on social media.

This comes after Priyanka was seen embracing Rahul in the BJP-ruled state of Uttar Pradesh, where the sibling love was documented in pictures that the venerable party released. Earlier, during the Delhi leg of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, on Christmas eve, the Gandhis and mother Sonia were spotted together.

While the foot march, which was started in September to restore the party's mass connect, is being documented for Instagram-worthy moments, occasionally tense political exchanges are also being recorded. The party has argued repeatedly in an effort to disparage the BJP that the mass campaign intends to combat polarising politics and bring up concerns affecting ordinary people.

