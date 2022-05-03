हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Rameshwar Teli Indian Oil Hotel Mirana Tinsukia Porn clip methanol-blended M-15 petrol

Big embarrassment: Porn clip airs on LCD screen during Union Minister’s event in Assam’s Tinsukia; probe underway

The incident took place during the pilot launch of methanol-blended M-15 petrol by Indian Oil at Hotel Mirana in Tinsukia on Saturday.

Union minister Rameshwar Teli, Assam labour minister Sanjay Kisan and several top Indian Oil officials had to suffer embarrassing moments this weekend when a pornographic clip started playing on the back screen at an event in Tinsukia district of Assam.

The incident took place during the pilot launch of methanol-blended M-15 petrol by Indian Oil at Hotel Mirana in Tinsukia on Saturday.

The screen was placed behind the stage set up for the event to relay live footage of the launch. The clip reportedly started playing while an Indian Oil official was speaking on stage. The organisers scrambled into damage control mode and the video was taken off screen within a few seconds but not before some of those present recorded the incident on their smartphones.

Top police officials soon reached the venue to investigate the embarrassing gaffe and a case was registered at the Tinsukia police station. According to police officials, the event was also being live-streamed online and an Indian Oil official had shared the Zoom meeting ID and passcode on their Twitter account.

Reacting to the incident, Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas Rameshwar Teli, who had launched the M-15 petrol rollout, said: “I did not see the clip when it was screened. But my personal assistant informed me about this. I have directed that those involved in the incident be investigated and appropriate punishment be awarded.”

Indian Oil Corporation Chairman SM Vaidya, Assam Petrochemicals Limited Chairman Bikul Deka, MLA Suren Phukan, Municipal Deputy Chairman Navneeta Agarwal and many other dignitaries were also present on the occasion.

