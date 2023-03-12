topStoriesenglish2582652
Big Success For Security Forces In Jammu And Kashmir; Secret Militant Hideout Unearthed

A consignment of arms, narcotics, and a suspected material, believed to be an IED, was recovered by Army. The recovery has been made from Lam forward of the Saryah area in the Nowshera sector.

Reported By:  Syed Khalid Hussain Hussain|Last Updated: Mar 12, 2023, 02:21 PM IST|Source: Bureau

In a major success for armed forces, the Indian Army recovered a consignment of arms and narcotics on LoC in the Rajouri district of Jammu while the Jammu & Kashmir police busted a terror hideout in Handwara of north Kashmir.  A consignment of arms, narcotics, and a suspected material, believed to be an IED, was recovered by Army. The recovery has been made from Lam forward of the Saryah area in the Nowshera sector.

Army sources said that the recovered items include arms (pistols), narcotics (Heroine like substance) and another suspicious material which is believed to be an Improvised Explosive Device (IED)

Meanwhile, Jammu Kashmir busted a Hideout Handwara area of north Kashmir and recovered arms and ammunition. Police on Sunday claimed to have busted a hideout and recovered arms and ammunition in the Hangnikoot area of North Kashmir's Handwara. 

In a handout, a police spokesman said that on March 11, 2023, a search was conducted by Handwara Police in Shalnar Hangnikoot. During the search, an old dump of arms and ammunition was unearthed which included one AK 47 rifle with 02 magazines, 75 live rounds, 10 grenades, 26 UBGL grenades, 8 UBGL boosters, 02 Flame throwers, 05 Rocket shells and 03 rocket boosters. 

According to the police spokesman, based on this, an FIR has been registered at Police Station Vilgam under relevant sections of law and an investigation has been initiated.

