BIHAR

Bihar Bids Farewell To Former Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi With State Honours

BJP senior leader Sushil Kumar Modi's last rites were performed with full state honours at Digha Ghat in Patna.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: May 14, 2024, 09:46 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: Former Bihar deputy Chief Minister and BJP senior leader Sushil Kumar Modi passed away on Monday night at the age of 72 in Delhi AIIMS after suffering from cancer. Today, Sushil Kumar Modi's last rites were performed at the Digha Ghat, Patna with full state honours. 

He played a major role in Bihar's political history, Sushil Kumar Modi served as an MLA, MLC and member of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. He also served as the Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar from 2005 to 2013 and again from 2017 to 2020.

 

