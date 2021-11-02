हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Bihar bypolls

Bihar bypolls 2021: JD(U) retains Kusheshwar Asthan, in close fight with RJD in Tarapur

In Tarapur, JD(U) has so far got 54,827 votes, while RJD has 53,233, as per the Election Commission of India (ECI) data at 4:30 PM.

Bihar bypolls 2021: JD(U) retains Kusheshwar Asthan, in close fight with RJD in Tarapur
File Photo of Nitish Kumar

New Delhi: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United) on Tuesday (November 2, 2021) retained the reserved Kusheshwar Asthan assembly seat after defeating Lalu Prasad Yadav's Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) by over 12,000 votes.

JD(U)'s Aman Bhushan Hazari, the death of whose father had necessitated the by-election, polled nearly 60,000 votes, while RJD candidate Ganesh Bharti secured 47,192 votes.

Meanwhile, in Tarapur, where the bypoll was necessitated by the death of Mewa Lal Chaudhary, there is currently a close fight between JD(U)'s Rajiv Kumar Singh and RJD's Arun Kumar. 

While Singh has so far got 54,827 votes, Kumar has 53,233, as per the Election Commission of India (ECI) data at 4:30 PM.

(With agency inputs)

Tags:
Bihar bypollsBihar bypolls resultsNitish KumarJDURJDLalu Prasad Yadav 2019 Lok Sabha elections
