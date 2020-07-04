Bihar CM Nitish Kumar undergoes COVID-19 test, report comes negative

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his four secretaries on Saturday (July 4, 2020) underwent COVID-19 tests as the CM recently attended an event with Bihar Legislative Council Chairperson Awadhesh Narayan Singh, who has tested positive for coronavirus.

Although, the CM has reportedly tested negative.

"CM has directed all officers who came in close contact with him to also undergo testing," said Bihar CM's Office.

Earlier on Saturday, Bihar Legislative Council Awadhesh Narayan Singh tested positive for COVID-19.

He administered the oath to nine newly-elected members of the Legislative Council on July 1, where CM Nitish Kumar was also present.

Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi along with other political leaders and officials also attended the oath-taking ceremony.

According to the Union Health Ministry on Saturday, Bihar has a total of 10,954 COVID-19 confirmed cases, out of which 2,660 are still active, while 80 people have succumbed to the virus.