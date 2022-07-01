Bihar: Crude bomb explodes in Patna court, cop injured

Patna: A crude bomb went off inside the crowded Civil Court premises here on Friday, injuring a police officer who had brought the explosive for investigation purpose. The sub-inspector of police has hurt his arm but is out of danger, said Sabiul Haq, the SHO of the Pirbahore police station under which the site of the incident falls.

"The injured SI, Umakant Rai, is posted at Kadam Kuan police station. Some crude bombs were seized in his area recently and he had brought these to the court as part of normal investigation procedure," he SHO.

Rai was carrying the bombs in a box which he placed on the table of the assistant prosecution officer concerned when the explosion took place.

Bystanders said they initially thought the sound was of a tyre burst which is common in the area which remains choc a bloc with vehicular traffic.

However, they realised what had happened upon spotting Rai, covered in soot and writhing in pain. Investigations were on to find out whether the bombs were properly defused before being brought to the court, said the Pirbahore SHO.