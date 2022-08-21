Bihar Politics: CM Nitish Kumar's convoy attacked in Patna, details here

Patna: Stones were hurled at Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's cavalcade in Patna on Sunday, following which 11 people were arrested, officials said. Kumar was not present in the cavalcade, which was on the way to Gaya for his scheduled visit on Monday, they said. The incident happened around 5 pm at Sohdi Mode in the Gauri Chuk police station area when a road blockade was underway over the death of a local man, they added. "When the protestors saw the advance cavalcade of the chief minister, they hurled stones, causing minor damage to three-four vehicles," Patna district magistrate Chandrasekhar Singh told PTI.

Soon, a police force was sent to the area and the mob was dispersed, he said.

"A case has been registered against 15 people and police have already arrested 11 people. We are analysing the CCTV footage, and will soon nab the remaining four persons," he added.

The big JDU meet

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's recent "political move" is set to be ratified by the JD(U) at meetings of the party's national executive and national council early next month, a top office-bearer said here on Sunday.

According to JD(U) national president Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan, the meetings will be held here on September 3 and 4.

"On September 3, the national executive meeting will be held which will be followed, a day later, by the meeting of the national council," he said.