Birthday poster for underworld don Chhota Rajan put up in Mumbai, 6 people booked

A Kabbadi event was organised on the occasion of the birthday of the underworld don Chhota Rajan.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 14, 2023, 12:59 PM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: Mumbai Police on Saturday (January 14) booked six people for putting up a poster of underworld don Chhota Rajan on his birthday, in Malad of Mumbai. The police also booked the man who had organised a Kabaddi event on the occasion.

In the details mentioned on the poster, it was written that the organiser was the person named Sagar Raj Gole and the poster was put up by 'CR Samajik Sanghathan' Maharashtra. 

According to the poster a Kabbaddi event was organised to mark the occasion of the birthday of underworld don Chhota Rajan on Friday (January 13).

Chhota Rajan, whose real name is Rajendra Sadashiv Nikalje, is originally from Chembur. Around four years ago, he was deported from Malaysia. He was recently sentenced to life imprisonment for journalist J Dey's murder.

According to reports, the poster was taken down by the Thane municipal corporation as no permission was granted by the civic body to put up the poster.

