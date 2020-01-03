BJP will not move back even an inch on Citizenship Amendment Act: Amit Shah

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party will not back out in the issue of CAA even if all of the Opposition parties come together.

"Even if all these parties come together, BJP will not move back even an inch on this issue of the Citizenship Amendment Act. You can spread as much misinformation as you want," he said.

Shah said this while speaking at a rally in Jodhpur to kick start the saffron party's national campaign to reach out to people and counter "misleading" information against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Shah accused the Congress of playing vote-bank politics in the name of the CAA and called them out for their speaking against Veer Sarvakar. "For vote-bank politics, Congress party is speaking against a great personality like Veer Savarkar as well. Congressmen should be ashamed of themselves," he said.

Shah slammed Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot for opposing CAA and asked him to instead focus on the issue of dying infants in Kota. "Gehlot ji, instead of opposing this (Citizenship Amendment Act) first focus on the children who are dying in Kota everyday, show some concern, mothers are cursing you," he said.

The CAA was passed by both the Houses of the Parliament last month which will fast-track citizenship for non-Muslims, who have entered India from Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Bangladesh, before December 31, 2014.