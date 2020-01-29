BJP's Tajinder Singh Bagga raises anti-Sikh riots issue as Congress names Kamal Nath in Delhi assembly election star campaigners list

New Delhi: As voting for Delhi Assembly elections 2020 draws closer, BJP's candidate from Hari Nagar Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga stirred up the issue of Congress leader and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, accused in 1984 anti-Sikh riots, being named as the star campaigner for the grand old party.

In a tweet on Tuesday, Bagga wrote: "The Congress is sprinkling salt on the wounds of the Sikhs by making Kamal Nath, accused of killing Sikhs and lighting fire at Gurdwara Rakabganj Sahib, their star campaigner. I challenge the Congress to send Kamal Nath to the Hari Nagar Assembly once and the people there will show him what they think of him."

कांग्रेस ने सिखों के हत्यारे और गुरुद्वारा रकाबगंज साहिब में आग लगाने वाले कमलनाथ को स्टार प्रचारक बना कर सिखों के जख्मों पर फिर से नमक छिड़कने का काम किया है । मैं चुनौती देता हूं कांग्रेस को एक बार कमलनाथ को हरी नगर विधानसभा भेज कर दिखा दे यहां सिख उसको उसकी औकात दिखा देंगे । — Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga (@TajinderBagga) January 28, 2020

This is not the first incident of candidates using emotional issues like the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. Other issues including anti-CAA protests at Shaheen Bagh are also forming a part of campaigns to garner votes.

A few days ago, BJP's candidate from Model Town Kapil Mishra was found guilty of violating the Election Commission's Model Code of Conduct for his objectionable tweet saying, "India vs Pakistan 8th February Delhi. There will be a contest on Delhi Roads between India and Pakistan on February 8."

He was banned from campaigning for 48 hours by the EC which had come into effect from 5 pm on January 25.

Similarly, during an election rally in Delhi, Union minister Thakur egged on the crowd to raise "traitors should be shot at" slogans after lashing out at anti-CAA protestors. Pravesh Verma, the West Delhi MP, said what happened in Kashmir with Kashmiri Pandits could happen in Delhi, warning that lakhs of anti-CAA protesters in Shaheen Bagh could enter homes to kill and rape women.

Voting for the 70-member Delhi assembly will take place on February 8 the results of which will be announced on February 11.