Bois locker room case: Delhi Police records statement of six accused

New Delhi: The Delhi Police cyber cell on Friday (May 8, 2020) recorded statements of six students who are accused of being a part of Instagram group 'Bois Locker Room'.All the six students are adults.

In order to gather further information in the matter, the police officials have also met some of the juveniles who were also a part of their group at their residence.

Earlier, on Wednesday the CyPAD Unit (Cyber Crime Cell) of the Delhi Police arrested the admin of Bois Locker Room.

On Monday, a juvenile, who was also a group member, was apprehended. Ten members, including minors, of the Instagram group have also been identified, police said, adding that the minor is being quizzed and the devices used to engage in the "offensive and vulgar communication" have also been seized from the group members.

Meanwhile, two advocates have urged Delhi High Court Chief Justice DN Patel to take suo motu cognisance of the incident of "Bois Locker Room". In a letter to Chief Justice Patel, advocates Neela Gokhale and Ilam Paridhi urged him to direct the authorities concerned to register FIRs for the alleged offences.

Bois Locker Room is the Instagram private chat group in which teenage boys planned gangrape and made derogatory remarks on girls.Nearly 20 boys were part of the group in which they shared pictures of minor girls and commented on their body parts. The teenage boys are students of schools located in South Delhi.