IED

Bomb scare in Delhi: IEDs found in Seemapuri and Shahdara area - here are top developments

Delhi Seemapuri IED news: The police found an unattended bag at two different places in east Delhi - one in Seemapuri and the other in Shahdara area, news agency IANS reported.

Bomb scare in Delhi: IEDs found in Seemapuri and Shahdara area - here are top developments
IEDs found in Delhi: Police is carrying out probe at Seelampur and Shahdara

Delhi police today averted a major terror threat as it seized Improvised Explosive Devices (IED) from two separate places. The police found an unattended bag at two different places in east Delhi - one in Seemapuri and the other in Shahdara area, news agency IANS reported. The Delhi police's special cell team is carrying out a detailed investigation into the incident.

Here is what is known about Delhi IED seizures so far:

Where were the IEDs found in Delhi

The police recovered the IEDs at two locations of East Delhi - Shahdara and Seelampur.  "An unidentified bag was found in Shahdara district. We found a bag from the spot and are checking it," a police official was quoted as saying by news agency IANS.

Details on Delhi police's operation in Seelmpur and Shahdara bomb threat

The Delhi Police and Fire Department received a bomb threat call at 2.15 pm, an official told news agency ANI.  The first case was reported from Shahdara area, police said. Meanwhile, another call, about an IED, was received at New Seema Puri. "The call is regarding IEDs. We are taking it seriously," said the police official.

National Security Guard called on the spot

In view of the gravity of the situation, Delhi Police has also summoned National Security Guard personnel to the spot.

Links with Ghazipur IED seizure

According to police sources, investigation in the Seemapuri IED call has revealed that it has a connection with Ghazipur incident, where an IED was found last month. "The case is connected to Ghazipur IED recovery case," a source told news agency IANS.  "A 3 kg IED was recovered on January 17 from near the Ghazipur mandi. A Special Cell team found a bag in the house of a suspect and some suspicious articles. The occupants of the house is missing. The landlord was detained and is being questioned," said a source.

