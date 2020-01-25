हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Brazilian President Jair Messias Bolsonaro welcomed by PM Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhawan, receives ceremonial honour

In his visit to India, Jair Messias Bolsonaro is accompanied by a high-level delegation comprising several ministers, senior officials, chairman of Brazil-India Friendship Group in the Brazilian Parliament, and businessmen.

New Delhi: Ahead of India's 71st Republic Day celebration, the President of Brazil, Jair Messias Bolsonaro arrived at Rashtrapati Bhawan on Saturday. He was welcomed by President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi and received ceremonial reception on his arrival.

Bolsonaro also paid floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat where he was accompanied with Union Minister V Muraleedharan. 

Bolsonaro arrived in India on Friday where he was received by Prime Minister Modi. He is on a four days visit to India with an aim to strengthen bilateral relations in the fields of agriculture, energy, and defence. Bolsonaro will be taking part in the Republic Day parade program as the Chief Guest of the event.

Prime Minister welcomed Bolsonaro and said that his visit to India will add strength to India-Brazil relations. Taking to Twitter Modi said, "A warm welcome to President Jair Messias Bolsonaro! We are delighted to host him and we look forward to his taking part in our Republic Day celebrations. His visit will add strength to India-Brazil relations." 

Bolsonaro was accompanied by a high-level delegation comprising several ministers, senior officials, chairman of Brazil-India Friendship Group in the Brazilian Parliament, and businessmen.

Prior to his visit to Rashtrapati Bhawan, Bolsonaro met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and discussed ways to make stronger ties between the two countries in a range of areas, including trade and investment.

