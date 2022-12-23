topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
INDIAN ARMY

BREAKING: 16 Indian Army jawans die after vehicle falls into gorge in North Sikkim

BREAKING: 16 Indian Army jawans die after vehicle falls into gorge in Sikkim.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 23, 2022, 03:36 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

BREAKING: 16 Indian Army jawans die after vehicle falls into gorge in North Sikkim

Sikkim: 16 Army personnel have lost their lives, four injured in a road accident involving an Army truck at Zema, North Sikkim. The accident happened when the vehicle skidded down a steep slope while negotiating a sharp turn: Indian Army. Army vehicle involved in accident in North Sikkim was part of three-vehicle convoy going from Chatten towards Thangu. 

More details awaited. 

Live Tv

Indian ArmyIndian army accidentSikkim Army accidentsoldiers died

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Why do room heaters become the stuff of death in cold?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Poisonous Truth' of liquor in Bihar
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Tom Cruise's Mission Impossible 'Stunt'
DNA Video
DNA: Grand Welcome of the Champion!
DNA Video
DNA: When 1st breeder reactor generates electricity in 1951
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Should India worry about 'corona explosion' in China?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of 'Sar Tan Se Juda' conspiracy
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News: December 20, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: When three revolutionaries were given death sentence in 1927
DNA Video
DNA: Gujarat Governor carries out cleanliness drive at Gujarat Vidyapith