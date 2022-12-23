BREAKING: 16 Indian Army jawans die after vehicle falls into gorge in North Sikkim
BREAKING: 16 Indian Army jawans die after vehicle falls into gorge in Sikkim.
Trending Photos
Sikkim: 16 Army personnel have lost their lives, four injured in a road accident involving an Army truck at Zema, North Sikkim. The accident happened when the vehicle skidded down a steep slope while negotiating a sharp turn: Indian Army. Army vehicle involved in accident in North Sikkim was part of three-vehicle convoy going from Chatten towards Thangu.
16 Army personnel have lost their lives, four injured in a road accident involving an Army truck at Zema, North Sikkim. The accident happened when the vehicle skidded down a steep slope while negotiating a sharp turn: Indian Army pic.twitter.com/qkulDm99Gp — ANI (@ANI) December 23, 2022
More details awaited.
Live Tv
More Stories