BREAKING: 16 Indian Army jawans die after vehicle falls into gorge in North Sikkim

Sikkim: 16 Army personnel have lost their lives, four injured in a road accident involving an Army truck at Zema, North Sikkim. The accident happened when the vehicle skidded down a steep slope while negotiating a sharp turn: Indian Army. Army vehicle involved in accident in North Sikkim was part of three-vehicle convoy going from Chatten towards Thangu.

More details awaited.